Rubber Board to conduct online training in beekeeping

The Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in beekeeping on September 15, 2020. The training will start at 10.30 am and close at 12.30 pm. Registrations will be open upto 5.00 pm on September 14. The programme link will be provided to 200 candidates on a first-come first served basis.

For details, contact 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941.