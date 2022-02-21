Rubber Board to provide Sanger DNA Sequencing Services

The method has been extensively used to advance complex disease research

The Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) under the Rubber Board has launched high quality Sanger DNA Sequencing Service. Sanger sequencing is widely used by researchers and industry working in the field of biotechnology because of its suitability for routine validation of single genes or short DNA fragments.

It is one of the best methods for determining the nucleotide sequence of DNA and has been the powerhouse of DNA sequencing since its invention in the 1970. It is considered as the gold standard in sequencing due to its high accuracy of 99.99 per cent.

The method has been extensively used to advance the field of functional and comparative genomics, evolutionary genetics and complex disease research.

The board, in a press release, said that the service can be availed by researchers, students and private firms. Sequencing service will be provided for column-based purified PCR products and plasmid DNA samples using ABI 3500XL 24 Capillary Electrophoresis System. High Quality - DNA sequencing read lengths up to -1000 bases will be provided.

DNA sequence will provide the order of the four nucleotides (building blocks) of the DNA molecule. The order, or sequence, of these blocks tells your cells how to behave.

Determination of DNA sequence is a basic and preliminary requirement of any molecular biology research. Ability to determine the DNA sequence laid the foundation of modern day biology and revolutionized biotechnology sector (clinical, industrial and basic science).

The board will send DNA sequence reports by email. Orders may be placed online by filling the sample submission form.