Samunnati has facilitated farm gate procurement and direct exports of 275 tonnes of Thomson seedless grapes to Netherlands in the grapes season 2023. This marks Samunnati’s effort to support farmers to tap into the international export market.

In a statement, Samunnati said it facilitated farm gate procurement, end-to-end primary processing, cold storage, packaging, certification, all the way up to the export stage. The grapes were sourced from the Nashik region from Global GAP-certified farmers within a 100-square kilometre area of the pack houses. To meet stringent compliance requirements of the European Union, Samunnati obtained all necessary licenses and permits from relevant government authorities, including Agmark certification and APEDA-certified pack houses. The shipment of 20 containers of grapes benefitted over 3 dozen local farmers and also ensured they receive better value realisation for their produce.

“Our efforts in facilitating grape exports to the Netherlands exemplify the power of a solution-oriented approach in overcoming export challenges from streamlining certification processes to addressing infrastructure and warehousing requirements. By empowering farmers and driving positive change, these initiatives ensure that farmers receive the maximum benefits in terms of meeting their working capital requirements and better value realisation for their produce.” said SG Anil Kumar, Founder and CEO, Samunnati.

Pieter Kok, Managing Director of Vrugteboom International BV said, “We had a successful season with grapes from India this year, and we are happy to collaborate with Samunnati. This programme of involving 275 tonnes proved to be highly efficient. The co-operation was exemplary, every aspect was handled meticulously, and prompt information was provided. Looking forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration next year!”

The outcome of the comprehensive approach of managing liquidity, coupled with the high efficiency of harvesting and packaging, resulted in a low rejection rate of just over 13 per cent for the grapes exported, Samunnati said.

Sanjay Gore, a grape farmer from Nasik said, “Even if the season is good, it is the price and payment that affects us the most. This is where Samunnati proved invaluable to us. It ensured immediate payments, which greatly supported our operations. We are delighted with our association and their commitment to fair and prompt transactions.”