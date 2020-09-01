Spot rubber gains on short supply

Spot rubber made all-round gains driven by acute short supplies and sustained gains in global trendsetters on Tuesday.

Traders seemed to be expecting tyre makers to procure the raw material from the domestic markets as it is financially and commercially not viable for them to import rubber in the present scenario. Meanwhile latex regained strength following the enquiries from the general rubber goods sector, after remaining subdued for a long time on extremely dull demand.

RSS4 improved to Rs.138.00 (136.00) per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted higher at Rs. 133.00 (131.00) per kg by Dealers. In futures, the commodity remained totally inactive with no recorded trades on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX)

RSS 3 (spot) improved to Rs.148.46 (142.28) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to Rs.104.09 (100.82) and Latex 60% to Rs.85.87 (85.41) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:138.00 (136.00); RSS5: 133.00 (131.00); ISNR20: 111.00 (109.00) and Latex (60% drc): 78.00 (76.00).