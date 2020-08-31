Turmeric prices decrease

The price of turmeric commodity decreased today. “On the opening day of the turmeric markets on Monday, the arrival was low and also medium quality arrived for sale. Only 950 bags of turmeric arrived and on average 65 per cent stocks were purchased by the traders for their local demand. We are expecting the increase in arrival from tomorrow as Government has decided to resume bus services and also abolish the e-pass system. Further the second season for turmeric begins from September and so they may get some demand,” said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the price at the Turmeric Futures remains stable and also the farmers may bring some good quality turmeric for sale soon, when the buyers will quote increased price and purchase more quantity.

On Monday, the price of both varieties of turmeric were decreased by ₹100 to ₹150 a quintal, when compared to the previous day prices. The buyers purchased good quality turmeric among the arrival of medium variety turmeric.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,000 to ₹6,159 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,859 to ₹5,561 a quintal. Of the arrival of 606 bags of turmeric only 330 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,679 to ₹5,816 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,369 to ₹5,224/quintal. Of the 128 bags arrived, 105 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,149 to ₹5,995/quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,689 to ₹5,759 a quintal. All the 186 bags were sold.