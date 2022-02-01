Budget: Railways to aid farmers, MSMEs

The Union Budget has a major announcement to improve Railway connectivitys. To link the Railways with small and medium farmers and the MSME sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will develop new products and efficient logistic services. The “One Station, One Product” concept will be popularised to help farmers and MSMEs, she said.

She announced that 2,000 km of rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH to augment safety and capacity. “400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next three years,” Sitharaman said. She said the PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infra. “All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison, supported by energy transmission, IT communciation, bulk water and sewerage and social infra,” she said.