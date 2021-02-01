Gig economy get a leg up, workers to get social security benefits

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Gig workers, who don’t have any protective cover, have got a shot in the arm as the government has decided to extend social security benefits to them. A special portal is being set up where in gig workers can register and get to know about relevant schemes.
“For the first time globally, social security benefits will extend to gig and platform workers,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has said, while presenting the Budget for 2021-22.
The benefits proposed in the Budget would include minimum wages and health cover under the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The Budget also proposed to allow women to work in all categories and also in the night-shifts with adequate protection.
To get an idea on the number of gig workers and others that fall in the informal category of labour and nature of jobs, the government proposes to set up a portal to collect ‘relevant’ information.
“We are proposing to set up a portal to collect relevant information on gig workers along with building, construction workers and other such workers,” said the FM.
“The portal will help formulate health, housing, skill, insurance, credit, and food schemes for migrant workers,” she said.
“We will conclude a process that began 20 years ago, with the implementation of the four labour codes. Minimum wages will be applied to all categories of workers. They will all be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation,” she said.
For the employers, the compliance burden will be reduced with single registration and licensing, and a provision to submit returns online.
Welcoming the proposals, Sahil Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigIndia, felt that such measures will streamline the gig economy, transforming it into a more organised sector.
“This should help attract more talent in the coming days,” he said.
