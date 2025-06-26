Nifty 50 opened today’s session with a minor gap-up at 25,269 versus Wednesday’s close of 25,245. It extended the gain after opening and is currently hovering around 25,420, up 0.7 per cent so far today.

The advance/decline ratio indicates a bullish inclination as it stands at 41/9. Jio Financial Services (up 2.8 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (up 2.6 per cent) are the top gainers.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, down 1.2 per cent, is the top loser followed by Hero MotoCorp, down 0.5 per cent.

While mid- and small-cap indices appear mixed, most of the sectors are in the green. Nifty Metal (up 0.9 per cent) and Nifty Oil & gas (up 0.8 per cent) are the top performers. Whereas Nifty Realty (down 1.2 per cent) and Nifty Media (down 0.7 per cent) are the top losers.

Overall, the sentiment is positive today. However, participants, particularly those who trade intraday, need to be cautious as June monthly contracts expire. We may see some increase in volatility in the second half of today’s session.

Nifty 50 futures

The June expiry Nifty futures opened today’s session higher at 25,302 against yesterday’s close of 25,252. It then moved up and is currently trading at 25,410, up 0.6 per cent.

The price action is bullish and the chart shows that Nifty futures (Jun) has clearly surpassed the resistance at 25,250. As it stands, the likelihood of further upside today is high.

If Nifty futures (Jun) can retain the positive momentum through the day, it can rally to 25,600-25,650, a potential resistance band.

But in case the contract declines from the current level, there are intraday support levels at 25,350 and 25,250, which can arrest the downswing.

A breach of 25,250 can turn the intraday trend bearish , possibly leading to an extended fall to 25,000. However, given the prevailing price action, the chances of a decline are thin.

Trading strategy

For intraday, traders can buy Nifty futures (Jun) at 25,410 and 25,350. Target and stop-loss can be 25,600 and 25,250, respectively.

Supports: 25,350 and 25,250

Resistance: 25,600 and 25,650

Published on June 26, 2025