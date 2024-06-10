Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government would take the Indian economy to even greater heights and emerge among the top three in the world in the next few years.

“This is a pivotal moment for India, and Indian industry is keen to work with the incoming Government to further accelerate the developmental journey of the nation. CII is confident that under the astute leadership of PM Modi, the country would continue its economic transformation and emerge among the top three in the world,” Sanjiv Puri, President, CII, said soon after Modi assumed office for a third consecutive term in his South Block office on Monday.

Modi has assumed his third term office at a time when Indian economy continued to record strong growth, clocking an expansion of 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had upped the GDP growth estimate for 2024-25 to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent earlier a few days ago.

“Building upon a strong growth rate of 8.2 per cent for 2023-24, the new Government under PM Modi’s visionary leadership can usher in the next phase of reforms to make the most of the global opportunities and build on the robust fundamentals of the Indian economy,” Puri said.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, said, “CII is certain that under his (PM Modi) visionary leadership we shall see the unfolding of a golden chapter in India’s development journey”.

As India continues to think and act ‘big’ under PM Modi, continuity in the reform agenda will carry India forward on the path to becoming a developed nation, he added.

Supporting this vision, CII would intensify its initiatives for building stakeholder consensus on the next generation of reforms and work closely with the new Government on unlocking the potential of India’s demographic dividend through education, healthcare and skill development, Banerjee added.