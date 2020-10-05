Compensation cess of Rs 20,000 crore will be disbursed to the States: FM

Finance Minister today said that Rs 20,000 crore compensation cess will be disbursed to the states.

The Finance Secretary after Council meeting also announced that GST Council has exempted satellite launch services by ISRO, Antrix.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST Council has decided to extend compensation cess beyond June 2022.

FM also said GST Council to meet on October 12 to further deliberate on compensating states for GST cess shortfall.

India will extend a surcharge on taxes on luxury goods including cars and tobacco products beyond 2022, under plans to help states repay loans raised to meet revenue shortfalls in the current fiscal year, said Finance Minister.

“The GST council has approved to extend the cess(surcharge) beyond five years,” Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a virtual meeting with State finance ministers.

The surcharge on luxury goods such as cars and tobacco products, which varies from 12 per cent to 200 per cent, is part of the national goods and services tax (GST) introduced in 2017, and was due to expire in 2022.