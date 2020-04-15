Export units to resume operations next week after govt issues new lockdown guidelines

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
A majority of export units can re-start their operations from next week, with the Centre’s decision to allow manufacturing in Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and townships and units outside municipal limits.
“These establishments shall make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises as far as possible...and for implementation of the standard operating protocol. The transportation of workers to work place shall be arranged by employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing,” as per revised consolidated guidelines for containment of Covid-19 issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday.
The government’s decision to allow unrestricted operations of seaports and inland container depots for cargo transport, including authorised custom clearing and forwarding agents, has also come as a shot in the arm for exporters, as units were facing major hindrances in transporting goods that were already manufactured before the lockdown to the ports for shipping. Imported inputs were also lying at ports in the absence of transport facilities to deliver them to units.
Exporters had earlier complained to the government that they had suffered cancellation of over 50 per cent of export orders in the last few weeks due to Covid-19 disruptions worldwide, and there was a chance that there could be 15 million job losses in exports units.
The lifting of restrictions would help them in meeting the orders that had not been cancelled, and would also send the message to foreign buyers that they were back in business so that new orders could flow in.
India’s goods exports declined 1.5 per cent to $ 292.91 billion in April-February 2020 compared to last year. Exports increased marginally in February 2020, but are expected to fall in March 2020 because of the lockdown.
