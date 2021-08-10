Exports touch $7.41 billion in Aug 1-7, up 50.45%

Goods exports from India continued on the high-growth path in the first seven days of August 2021, up 50.45 per cent (year-on-year) to $7.41 billion, led by engineering goods, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, according to the weekly trends shared by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Exports, excluding POL, also increased by 42.98 per cent, to $ 6.53 billion, over the same period in 2020-21, indicating an increase across sectors.

An export-led recovery?

Imports during the week grew steeply by 69.88 per cent to touch $10.45 billion, compared with the same period last year, pushed by high growth in petroleum products, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and electronic goods.

Imports of non-petroleum products grew sharply at 51.07 per cent, to $7.37 billion.

The US, UAE and Saudi Arabia were the top export markets for India in August first week.

India’s rice exports likely to top last year’s performance

Imports from the UAE, China and Nigeria posted the highest increase during the week.

Both exports and imports in the August 1-7, 2021, period grew by 27.51 per cent and 30.72 per cent, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019 when production and the global economy had not been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exports had declined by 7.26 per cent (year-on-year) to $290.63 billion in 2020-21, largely due to the pandemic. However, with a pickup in global demand, exports this fiscal are on a rebound, posting a 73.51 per cent increase in April-July 2021 to touch $130.53 billion.

The commerce ministry has set an ambitious export target of $400 billion for the current fiscal.