GDP growth touches six-year low; dips to 4.5% in July-Sept

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

The US-China trade tensions will cumulatively reduce global GDP by 0.8 per cent by 2020, points out IMF.

India’s economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

During the six-month period (April-September 2019), the Indian economy grew 4.8 per cent as against 7.5 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The RBI had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent.

China’s economic growth was 6 per cent in July-September 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years.

