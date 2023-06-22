GeM (Government e-Marketplace), India’s leading online public procurement platform, has partnered with TANSTIA (Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association) in Coimbatore to enhance the GeM seller base in the State.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the commitments and collaborative efforts of both parties to promote transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in public procurement processes. The partnership holds immense potential for growth and development in the small and tiny industries sector of Tamil Nadu.

During the last fiscal year, Tamil Nadu recorded the second-highest growth in GeM procurement amongst 36 States and Union Territories. The State observed an increase in order value by nearly three times to ₹889.19 crore in FY23 from ₹220.89 crore in FY22.

MSEs received orders worth ₹3,808.50 crore from the Central and State government. Buyers in FY23, an increase of 122 per cent from FY22. With access to the national market, 92 per cent of orders (in terms of value) were from buyers outside Tamil Nadu, the press release said.

GeM, TANSTIA stats

GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers. In FY23, procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed the ₹2-lakh crore mark.

TANSTIA has a total of 105 small-scale industry (SSI) associations and nearly 1,600 direct unit holders in its membership folder and nearly 27,216 indirect members. This includes district SSI associations, industrial estate manufacturers associations, and product-wise manufacturers associations, said a government press release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit