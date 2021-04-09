Economy

IBBI issues regulations to operationalise pre-packs

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 09, 2021

This move comes on the heels of the Centre issuing an ordinance to introduce the concept of pre-packs for certain MSMEs

Insolvency regulator IBBI on Friday issued regulations to help operationalise the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process (PPIRP) for corporate debtors classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Nearly 5-6 lakh Indian companies classified as MSMEs can potentially benefit from the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process.

PPIRP regulations

The PPIRP Regulations detail the Forms that stakeholders are required to use, and the manner of carrying out various tasks by them as part of the PPIRP, an official release said. These provide details relating to: eligibility to act as resolution professional, and his terms of appointment; eligibility of registered valuers and other professionals; Identification and selection of authorised representative; public announcement and claims of stakeholders; information memorandum; meetings of the creditors and committee of creditors; invitation for resolution plans; competition between the base resolution plan and the best resolution plan; evaluation and consideration of resolution plans; vesting management of corporate debtor with resolution professional; and termination of PPIRP.

Published on April 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

MSME
IBBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.