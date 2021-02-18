Bengaluru Airport plans to add five new destinations

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) now connects 61 destinations across India.
BLR Airport catered to 58 domestic destinations before the onset of the pandemic and now this indicates a positive trend in air travel to non-metro cities.
The new additions are Jorhat (IndiGo), Gorakhpur (IndiGo) and Jharsuguda (SpiceJet) that commenced operations in January 2021. “Further cementing its position as one of the best-connected airports in the country, BLR Airport will soon have flights to five new destinations — Rajkot, Durgapur (SpiceJet) and Dibrugarh (IndiGo) later this month, followed by Agra and Kurnool in March 2021,” BLR Airport said in a release.
Silchar, Darbhanga, Amritsar, Nashik, and Jabalpur were the other new routes that were launched earlier in FY 2020-21, taking the overall tally of new routes for the financial year to 13. The enhanced connectivity to regional and non-metro routes from BLR Airport further accentuates the focus of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on improving India’s regional connectivity.
Owing to renewed confidence among passengers on hygiene and safety of air travel amid the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in passenger traffic to non-metro cities.
A daily average of 270 flights, carrying an average of 30,000 passengers per day, departed to non-metro cities in January 2021.
Meanwhile, the improved regional connectivity has led to a three-fold increase in transfer passengers, further strengthening BLR Airport’s position as the new gateway to India.
With geographical advantage that provides fast and easy access to catchment areas of South India and other non-metro airports, BLR Airport is driving the growth of the region, with an increase in share of non-metro passengers from 55 per cent in FY19-20 to 64 per cent in FY20-21.
These factors have enabled BLR Airport faster recovery of Air Traffic Movements and passenger traffic as compared with other major Airports in India.
