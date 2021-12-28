Logistics

BOC Aviation delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo

PTI Singapore | Updated on December 28, 2021

The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the last of eight Airbus A320NEO aircraft to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) under a purchase-and-leaseback agreement signed earlier this year.

The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines, according to a statement.

Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Singapore-based BOC Aviation, said, “The delivery of these eight aircraft reflects the strong cooperation that we have established with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.” “We look forward to building on our relationships with major airline partners such as IndiGo, as we continue to support our airline customers in financing their aircraft deliveries,” Townend added.

