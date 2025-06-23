German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd has temporarily reduced its container services to the Port of Haifa, Israel, which is being operated by Adani-Gadot Group, due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Hapag-Lloyd joins Danish shipping major Maersk in this move as Maersk said last week it would temporarily suspend vessel calls at the Port of Haifa and also suspend cargo acceptance for Haifa.

“At this time, the Atlantic Loop 7 (AL7) service will continue to call the Port of Haifa, while the East Med Shuttle 3 (EM3) service has temporarily suspended cargo acceptance for Haifa-bound shipments,” says a statement by Hapag Lloyd.

Crew safety

Both the lines said their main priority was the safety of crew.

“The safety and security of our seafarers and operations are our top priorities. We have taken this proactive measure to safeguard our people, assets, and customers’ cargo in light of increased regional instability,” said Maersk.

“Amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, we are actively monitoring the situation. Our top priorities remain the safety of our crews and cargo, and the consistent reliability of our service,” Hapag-Lloyd said.

The Port of Haifa is the largest port in Israel, and serves as a vital regional transshipment hub. Its operation is overseen by the Haifa Port Company, which is owned by the Adani-Gadot Group. Close to 20 million tonnes of cargo pass through the port each year – more than any other port in Israel, as per information in the port’s website.

Published on June 23, 2025