-511.38
-140.50
-53.00
+ 461.00
+ 729.00
-511.38
-140.50
-140.50
-53.00
-53.00
+ 461.00
Utopia Therapeutics, a biotech startup, has secured a seed funding of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a leading early-stage venture firm focused on breakthrough life science innovations.
The proceeds from funding will accelerate the preclinical development of UT009, Utopia’s lead immunotherapeutic candidate, targeting obesity.
The vaccine candidate is a novel vaccine designed to reduce fat accumulation and improve metabolic health by targeting lipid-associated antigens. This investment will also support the advancement of UT009 towards regulatory toxicology studies, IND-enabling milestones and Phase I human clinical trials, the company said in a release.
“We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment. Obesity is a global epidemic with limited long-term therapeutic options. UT009 represents a paradigm shift by differentiating it from current obesity drugs by addressing the root causes of weight gain. This investment enables us to move swiftly towards clinical translation,‘‘ Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, Founders of Utopia Therapeutics said in a joint statement.
Published on June 23, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.