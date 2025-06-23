Utopia Therapeutics, a biotech startup, has secured a seed funding of $1.5 million from Whale Tank, a leading early-stage venture firm focused on breakthrough life science innovations.

The proceeds from funding will accelerate the preclinical development of UT009, Utopia’s lead immunotherapeutic candidate, targeting obesity.

The vaccine candidate is a novel vaccine designed to reduce fat accumulation and improve metabolic health by targeting lipid-associated antigens. This investment will also support the advancement of UT009 towards regulatory toxicology studies, IND-enabling milestones and Phase I human clinical trials, the company said in a release.

“We are thrilled to have Whale Tank as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine obesity treatment. Obesity is a global epidemic with limited long-term therapeutic options. UT009 represents a paradigm shift by differentiating it from current obesity drugs by addressing the root causes of weight gain. This investment enables us to move swiftly towards clinical translation,‘‘ Uday Saxena and Gopi Kadiyala, Founders of Utopia Therapeutics said in a joint statement.

