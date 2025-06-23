Tur dal prices have slipped below ₹100 per kg in key producing regions such as Kalaburgi in Karnataka and Latur in Maharashtra, the lowest in almost three years, providing respite to the consumers. Increased imports of pulses like tur and yellow peas are weighing on the tur dal prices, even as sowing for the ongoing kharif 2025 season is seen progressing, stakeholders said.

“The average quality tur dal is in the range of ₹89-90 per kg, while the best quality is hovering around ₹104-105 per kg. Prevailing tur dal prices are down by almost 50 per cent over same the period last year on weak demand and ample supplies,” said Nitin Kalantri, CEO of Kalantri Food Products, a pulses processor in Latur. “The current prices are the lowest since 2022,” he added.

Tur prices, which hit a high during the past two years on shortfall in domestic production have moderated with the government opening up the imports to boost the supplies of the pulses. The duty free window for imports of tur has been extended till March 2026. During FY25, India’s tur imports surged to over 12.23 lakh tonnes, an increase of 59 per cent over previous year’s 7.71 lakh tonnes.

Oversold Zone

“The market sentiment has been weak. Tur is currently in the oversold zone. Prices are likely to pick up in the coming weeks as demand picks up ahead of the festive season. In the days ahead, the consumption of pulses is expected to pick up with the progress of monsoon influencing the supplies of vegetables,” Kalantri said.

Basavaraj Ingin, president of Karnataka Pradesh Redgram Growers Association in Kalaburgi, said prices of tur and tur dal have come down on increase in imports of tur and yellow peas. Also, growers are liquidating their stocks with the start of the new season, which is influencing the prices, he added.

Further, Ingin said the availability of cheaper yellow peas is also affecting the consumption of tur dal. While the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of tur for the kharif 2025 season to ₹8,000 a quintal, which is welcome, they should have also extended the procurement period for the 2024-25 marketing season, a move that would have benefitted the farmers, Ingin said.

As per the Department of Consumer Affairs data, the average retail price of tur dal in the country on June 23, 2025 was ₹122.45 per kg as against ₹161.3 on June 22, 2024.

Published on June 23, 2025