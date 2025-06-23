In its second deal in about two weeks, Indira IVF Hospital said it has entered an agreement to acquire a stake in Banker Healthcare Private Limited, an Ahmedabad-based facility, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal strengthens the fertility clinic network’s footprint across Gujarat. Its last deal was an agreement to acquire stake in Puducherry’s Creation Science IVF Private Limited, that operated the Srishti Hospital. With this addition, Indira IVF’s presence in Gujarat would included centres across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Mehsana and other key locations, Indira IVF said.

Ahmedabad-based Banker IVF brings over three decades of clinical experience, and Dr Manish Banker and his team will continue to provide assisted reproductive technology (ART) and IVF services – promoting consistency in patient care and clinical support, Indira IVF said. “Additionally, Dr Banker will be associated with Indira IVF as Chief Clinical Mentor, where he will offer guidance to clinical teams across the network, share insights..,” the note added.

Outlining the backdrop to the development, the company cited State government data and said: “Gujarat has witnessed a 7 percent decline in its child population over the past decade, signalling a broader drop in birth rates. Lifestyle changes, an increase in age at marriage, deferring childbearing due to a focus on career and more highlight a rise in infertility challenges, particularly in urban areas.”

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, Chief Executive and Whole Time Director, Indira IVF, said, “Banker IVF brings valuable experience and regional understanding that, alongside Indira IVF’s operational reach and digital capabilities, can help us strengthen our support for patients across Gujarat.”Dr Manish Banker, Director, Banker IVF, added, “At Banker IVF, our goal has always been to offer patient-centric fertility care informed by clinical experience and individual needs. Joining hands with Indira IVF opens new opportunities to scale our impact.”

Published on June 23, 2025