To meet the festive season rush, Indian Railways is running 2,269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja.

“Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The Railways has also put in place crowd controlling measures, such as forming of queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff to avoid any stampede like situation.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers and measures have also been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.