Indian Railways: Here’s how you can transfer confirmed ticket to another person

Indian Railways has issued a new set of guidelines to enable the transfer of a confirmed ticket by a passenger to another person.

If anyone has a confirmed ticket but can not catch the train for a reason, they can now transfer the ticket to a family member and save the money spent on the ticket. One thing to note here is that the transfer is possible only to a family member—father, mother, sister, brother, daughter, son, husband or wife.

To avail this service, passengers ought to raise a request 24 hours prior to the departure of the train. Another important thing to be noted is that the transfer of the ticket can be availed only once per person. If you have already transferred a ticket to someone then you can not avail the service second time.

Step-by-step guide to transfer your ticket

First and foremost, you need a print out of the ticket

Carry the Aadhar Card or Voter ID card of the person to whom you wish to transfer the ticket

Head to the reservation counter at your nearest railway station

Apply for the ticket transfer

Time frame to submit the application form

According to the Indian Railways, the request should be raised at least 24 hours prior to the departure time, but it can vary depending on the passenger who is raising the request.

In case of a government employee, the request should be raised 24 hours before the departure of the train. If there is a festivity, wedding occasion, or any personal issue then the person needs to raise the ticket 48 hours prior to the departure. The NCC candidates can also enjoy the benefits of the ticket transfer service. Passengers who will replace their counterpart is required to carry their identification documents for travelling.