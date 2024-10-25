InterGlobe Aviation which operates India’s largest domestic airlines, IndiGo, is expected to swing to a loss in second quarter FY 2025 on flat yields, higher non-fuel costs and impacts of rupees depreciation.

Estimates vary with with Prabhudas Lilladher Capital projecting ₹129 crore loss before tax and Motilal Oswal pegging the loss figure at ₹680 crore. Emkay Global Research estimates InterGlobe Aviation’s second quarter loss at ₹780 crore largely driven by foreign exchange loss.

In the same quarter last year the airline had reported a net profit of ₹188 crore.

Revenue is expected to grow 11 per cent on a year on year basis on capacity addition while yields are expected to flat. Brokerages estimate the airline to report a passenger load factor of around 83 per cent in second quarter similar to last year.

ICICI Securities however expects the airline to remain in green in second quarter driven by compensation from original equipment manufacturers. According to the brokerage the airline could post a profit before tax of ₹402 crore.

“Outlook on P&W engine-fitted aircraft (being grounded in (FY25) is a key monitorable International expansion is the focus area for the management with the addition of new networks and codeshare agreements,” Motilal Oswal said.