Jaipur Airport handed over to Adani for operations, management and development

Adani group will now operate, manage and develop Jaipur Airport with effect from Monday. This is the second of three airports, which have been brought under new arrangement. Earlier, Guwahati was handed over to Adani group and in couple of days Thiruvanantpuram will be given.

Adani Entreprises won the bid for three airports followed which it set up three wholly owned subsidiaries, Adani Guwahati International Airport (AGIAL), Adani Jaipur International Airport (AJIAL) and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (ATIAL).

“Jaipur International Airport handed over to Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited (AJIAL), at 00:00 hours on October 11, 2021 for operations, management and development through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for a lease period of 50 years,” a statement issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

Concession agreement

A concession agreement was signed by AAI with AJIAL on January 19. As per the terms of the concession agreement, AJIAL will be paying AAI, a monthly concession fee of ₹174 per embarking and disembarking domestic passenger. In case of international passengers, the concession fee will be ₹348 per embarking and disembarking passenger.

After its decision of leasing out airports for operation, management and development under PPP, AAI released a Request for Proposal (RFP) on December 14, 2018 through global competitive bidding wherein per passenger fee is the bidding parameter.

The technical bids were opened on February 16, 2019 and the financial bids of the qualified bidders were opened on February 25-26, 2019. Adani Enterprises won all the bids by quoting highest per passenger fee for all the three airports – Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Jaipur.

On August 19 last year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of leasing out to Adani for a period of 50 years.