Jaipur Airport handed over to Adani for operations, management and development

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Adani group will now operate, manage and develop Jaipur Airport with effect from Monday. This is the second of three airports, which have been brought under new arrangement. Earlier, Guwahati was handed over to Adani group and in couple of days Thiruvanantpuram will be given.
Adani Entreprises won the bid for three airports followed which it set up three wholly owned subsidiaries, Adani Guwahati International Airport (AGIAL), Adani Jaipur International Airport (AJIAL) and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (ATIAL).
“Jaipur International Airport handed over to Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited (AJIAL), at 00:00 hours on October 11, 2021 for operations, management and development through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for a lease period of 50 years,” a statement issued by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.
A concession agreement was signed by AAI with AJIAL on January 19. As per the terms of the concession agreement, AJIAL will be paying AAI, a monthly concession fee of ₹174 per embarking and disembarking domestic passenger. In case of international passengers, the concession fee will be ₹348 per embarking and disembarking passenger.
After its decision of leasing out airports for operation, management and development under PPP, AAI released a Request for Proposal (RFP) on December 14, 2018 through global competitive bidding wherein per passenger fee is the bidding parameter.
The technical bids were opened on February 16, 2019 and the financial bids of the qualified bidders were opened on February 25-26, 2019. Adani Enterprises won all the bids by quoting highest per passenger fee for all the three airports – Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Jaipur.
On August 19 last year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of leasing out to Adani for a period of 50 years.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...