Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-year celebrations

Let the village be the forest keeper
The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name.
Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrations held at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission.
“The graphic shows a sailing vessel to indicate the age and two shades of blue, a colour that signifies the oceans to establish the logo as that of a port,” the SMP said in a statement.
“The graphic in its entirety communicates a smart and contemporary image of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata mirroring its modern infrastructure and dynamic service ethos,” Kumar said in his address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee who was also an eminent jurist, academician and a thinker.
The closing ceremony of the port’s sesquicentennial celebration was held in a low-key manner, and the attendance was kept small given the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.
Senior monks of the Ramakrishna Mission including its President Swami Smaranananda and General Secretary Swami Suvirananda were present virtually.
