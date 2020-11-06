Resolution Professional of Jet Airways moves NCLT seeking nod for Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal consortium

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
The Resolution Professional of Jet Airways has moved an application with the NCLT seeking approval for the Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital consortium. The consortium had submitted a resolution plan to resurrect the debt-strapped airline, earlier last month.
Ashish Chhawcharria, the RP appointed by the NCLT in June last year, informed the exchanges on Friday that the creditors had approved the Rs 1000 crore plan on October 17. Further to that he has, “filed the resolution plan as approved by the CoC with the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on November 5, 2020 in accordance with Section 30(6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.”
Earlier this week, BusinessLine had reported that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium had deposited the ₹150-crore performance security.
If the bid is approved by the NCLT, along with the ₹1,000 crore, the lenders will get a 9.5 per cent of equity in Jet Airways along with 7.5 per cent equity in loyalty rewards firm InterMiles.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...