Resorts World Cruises onboards IBS Software reservation platform

Resorts World Cruises, a recently-launched Asian luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, has signed a strategic deal with IBS Software to offer customers a digital and enriched shopping experience and roll out personalised offers and promotions to travel advisors and guests to accommodate their unique needs.

Resorts World Cruises has implemented the iTravel Cruise Enterprise Reservation, IBS’s next-generation guest-centric cruise reservation system, an IBS spokesman said. The platform has been developed to redefine how cruise lines package and deliver services in response to changing traveller demands and transform back-end operations.

Driving digital transformation

While powering digital transformation for a new era of cruising, iTravel Product Suite allows cruise lines to put a digital strategy in place to engage guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases, the spokesman added.

Resorts World Cruises launched on June 15, 2022, from Marina Bay in Singapore, starting with two-three night cruises and delivering ‘the ultimate cruise adventure’ aboard ‘Genting Dream,’ the first ship of a planned fleet that are “resorts cruising at seas”, expanding the brand across 46 properties, eight countries, four continents, and 80 million visitors a year, to the seas of the world.

Emerging industry trend

Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises, said the operator is committed to equipping itself with a modern, fully digital landscape to increase efficiency and implement transformational service. “The flexibility of iTravel Cruise platform and its future roadmap, along with an excellent partnership approach, made IBS Software the ideal choice for us.”

Asish Koshy, VP and Head of Tour and Cruise Industry Solutions at IBS, said there is an emerging trend in which high-end hotel chains and resorts are commencing cruise operations. The unique advantage for them is having an existing loyal customer base who would be thrilled to embark on its favorite leisure brand’s new property. “IBS is delighted to support one of Asia’s best hospitality brands as it navigates its path into cruise.“ iTravel Cruise will enable Resorts World Cruises to digitally connect and personalise engagement with guests throughout the trip lifecycle.”