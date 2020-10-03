Logistics

Southern Railway’s Chennai division transports 2,835 tonnes of gyspsum to Bidadi

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 03, 2020 Published on October 03, 2020

Loads its first rake for Saint Gobain from Kamarajar port in Ennore

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway (SR) loaded its first rake (gypsum) for Saint Gobain, a glass manufacturer, from Kamarajar port in Ennore to Bidadi, nearly 30 km from Bengaluru.

A total of 2,835 tonnes of gypsum was loaded today, generating revenue of ₹ 14,05,480 for the Railways. The consignment was loaded in 45 BOST wagons (an open top wagon used for transporting coal and coke) from Chennai to Bidadi.

Around 55,000 tonnes of gypsum have been unloaded at Kamarajar port, which arrived from Omen. It is expected that the left-over gypsum will be loaded in wagons to Bidadi, which will bring more revenue to Railways in the next coming days, says a press release from SR.

Published on October 03, 2020
