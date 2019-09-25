Uber launches rider insurance at no extra cost

Your Uber rides come with an accident cover of upto Rs 5 lakh for each rider in case of an accident during a trip. Ride sharing major Uber has launched rider insurance at no extra cost, a one-of-its-kind initiative in partnership with Bharti AXA General Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance.

The insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip.

This initiative is a testimonyto Uber’s commitment towards the safety of each rider that commutes using the platform.

“At Uber, the safety of all our riders is at the heart of our business and their well-being will always be our top priority.’’ said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia.

Uber expects the initiative to be well-received by the riders , giving them a greater sense of security and assurance when they take an Uber ride. he said.

Vaish told BusinessLine that a rider will have 60 days from the day of the accident to file the claim. The coverage benefits include Accidental Death: Rs 5 lkah ; Accidental Disability (Permanent/Partial): Up to Rs 5 lakh and Accidental Hospitalization: Up to Rs 2 lakh including OPD benefit maximum up to Rs 50,000.