Maharashtra’s MSMEs staring at a bumpy future

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Even as the Maharashtra government dreams of making the State a first $1-trillion economy in the country, many of its three million MSMEs — which are the backbone of the State’s economy — are bearing the brunt of the slowdown.
Apart from being an automobile hub, Maharashtra is also a leader in agro- and food processing industries. However, even as the slump has paralysed MSMEs, the State government says that the slowdown is a worldwide scenario and the government has nothing to do with it.
BJP leaders are hopeful that the slowdown will not affect their winning prospects. With the automobile sector witnessing a steep slump in sales, MSMEs that manufacture components or do job work for the sector have reduced their working hours, stopped recruitment and gone in for job cuts.
MSMEs account for more than 80 per cent of the total employment, according to the State government’s latest industrial policy. The policy adds that MSMEs are best placed to utilise local resources and create local entrepreneurship and employment.
About 40 per cent of the exports originate from MSMEs.
BJP State President and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil recently told reporters in Pune that the economic slowdown is not specific to India or Maharashtra and it was ‘worldwide’ scenario. He added that the educated knowthe government has nothing to do with the slowdown and hence the current scenario would not affect the (result of) forthcoming Assembly elections.
However, the ground situation across the State is different. MSMEs are complementary to major auto players in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad belt. According to the Forum of Small Scale Industries Association in Pimpri Chinchwad, 7-8 lakh workers dependent on the auto sector are fighting slowdown and fear of job loss. About 12,000 small and medium industries are OEM-dependent (original equipment manufacturers and are facing a major job crisis with orders dropping by 25-30 per cent.
In the drought-hit Marathwada region, the slowdown has spread to other sectors as well and migrant contract workers in Aurangabad have lost their jobs. About 70 per cent of over 5,000 small scale industries dependent on automobile sector stand paralysed.
In Kolhapur region, foundry industries that provide components to major auto companies are facing the impact of the slowdown and the recent floods have added to the misery.
In Nashik division, about 6,000 contract workers employed in over 600 auto ancillaries have apparently lost their jobs. The production is reduced to almost half, according to local entrepreneurs.
“It is not only the manufacturing sector, but also service sector in MSME are suffering because of the slowdown. The State and the Centre must take steps to salvage the situation. The problem is even more aggravated in flood-affected districts,” said an entrepreneur Aruna Chavan from Kolhapur.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...