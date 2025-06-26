Nifty Bank index began today’s session with a small gap up at 56,694 versus yesterday’s close of 56,621. It is currently hovering around 56,700, up 0.15 per cent.

The advance/decline ratio stands at 4/8, a bearish indication. HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, up 0.8 per cent each so far, are the top performers.

On the other hand, The Federal Bank (down 1.7 per cent) and Bank of Baroda (down 1.2 per cent) are the top losers.

Nifty Private Bank has gained 0.2 per cent whereas Nifty PSU Bank is down 0.5 per cent. Therefore, broadly, the private banks are outperforming their public sector peers.

Nifty Bank futures

The June expiry Nifty Bank futures began today’s session higher at 56,655 against yesterday’s close of 56,620. It is now trading at 56,670, up 0.1 per cent.

The chart shows that Nifty Bank futures (Jun) faces a resistance at 56,880. Nearest barrier above this is at 57,150.

On the other hand, there is a support at 56,380 with the subsequent one at 56,250. Thus, the price region of 56,250-56,380 is a support band.

Overall, the price action does not show a clear bias with respect to intraday trend. It depends on the direction of the break of the 56,380-56,880 price band.

Trade strategy

At this juncture there is no clarity with respect to the intraday trend of Nifty Bank futures (Jun). Also, being an expiry day, it adds to the uncertainty. Therefore, we suggest staying out.

Supports: 56,380 and 56,250

Resistances: 57,150 and 57,300

Published on June 26, 2025