Most of rural India received less than 20 hours of power supply a day in August

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Round-the-clock power supply in most of rural India remains a distant dream with many States far behind in ensuring 24x7 electricity for these regions.
According to data shared by the Ministry of Power in the Lok Sabha, Haryana, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh received less than 17 hours a day in August. But rural areas of eight States continue to receive round the clock electricity. These are Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.
The situation has improved from last year in many States with Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana and Manipur reporting an increase of one hour or more in average hours of electricity supplied to villages during 2020 compared to 2019.
But electricity supply deteriorated significantly in Bihar and Uttarakhand. Average hours of electricity supply in rural Bihar fell to 20.27 hours a day in August, 1 hour 48 minutes lesser than the 22.07 hours a day supply in April 2019. The situation deteriorated the most in rural Uttarakhand where the electricity supply was down by nearly five-and-a-half hours a day at 18.21 hours a day in August.
The decrease in supply persisted despite peak power demand being lower in August at 167,535 MW. The peak power supply was at 167,499 MW, reflecting a peak deficit of just 36 MW for the country. In April 2019, the peak power demand was higher at 177,424 MW, power supplied was 176,810 MW and a peak deficit of 613 MW was reported to the Central Electricity Authority.
The difference in peak demand and supply reflects the inability of power generation companies (Gencos) to meet the requirements raised by Power Distribution Companies (Discoms). There was lesser demand from Discoms in August on the back of a slowing industrial activity. And since there was sufficient coal at power plants, the Gencos were easily able to meet the demands raised by the Discoms.
According to Coal Minister, Pralhad Joshi, “The coal stock at thermal power plants increased from 20.41 million tonne (mt) on September 10, 2019 to 35.96 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient for 20 days consumption. Further, coal stock at non-pithead plants increased from 16.95 mt on September 10, 2019 to 30.11 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient for 22 days of coal consumption by the non-pithead power plants.”
The power supply deficit in rural areas persists despite ample coal availability and electricity generation capacity. This is because most Discoms continue to remain stressed and struggle to make timely payments for electricity purchases they make from Gencos. According to the Power Ministry’s PRAAPTI portal, the total overdue amount to Gencos as on July 2020 stood at ₹1,16,889 crore.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...