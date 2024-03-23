The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) said its subsidiary, NAB Samruddhi Finance Ltd (NSFL), has provided $45 million funding for ‘WASH’ (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) activities through 32 partner institutions.

NFSL has been providing concessional wholesale WASH loans by availing of refinance from Nabard, blended technical support from its partners Water.org, FINISH Mondial, to foster sustainable livelihoods, a Nabard statement said.

Meanwhile, Nabard, along with NFSL, has launched the first phase of a nationwide Climate Ready WASH funding awareness campaign for women JLG (joint liability group) borrowers of micro finance institutions, to take forward the common mandate of sustainable rural development.

The campaign will cover 40 block-level camps in climate vulnerable areas in seven states in phase-1 through FINISH Mondial.

Shaji K.V., Chairman, Nabard, said: “Water is a public good, but the water balance is changing due to climate change. It is the most marginalised who face the brunt of climate risk and their livelihoods are getting affected.

“Nabard being a public finance institution is looking at innovative solutions to support the most needy segment, by partnering with Panchayart Raj Institutions, civil society organisations, and government agencies, to create a larger impact. Awareness generation is key to such solutions.”

