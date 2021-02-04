‘New taxation rule to affect 0.27% subscribers’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The new EPF (Employees Provident Fund) taxation rule is expected to affect 1.23 lakh subscribers, sources in the Income Tax Department said on Thursday. This is 0.27 per cent of the total EPF subscribers.
There are 4.5 crore contributors’ accounts to EPF. Of these, more than 1.23 lakh accounts are High Networth Individuals (HNIs) who contributevery huge sums every month to their EPF accounts. Their total contribution is to the tune of ₹62,500 crore as of now. “The government is owing or paying an assured interest at the rate of 8 per cent with tax exemptions to these very high-income category persons at the cost of honest low and middle income, salaried class and other taxpayers,” said a source.
According to the Budget proposal, in order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high-income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of ₹2.5 lakh. This restriction shall be applicable only for the contribution made on or after April 1, 2021.
Explaining the rationale, the source said this has been done with a purpose to remove disparity among contributors and to ensure that HNIs who park huge sums – more than a crore of rupees per month – to misuse and game the provision of assured high interest are checked and do not distortedly earn at the cost of other honest taxpayers’ money.
Without disclosing any names of these HNI EPF contributors, the sources said that one of the highest contributors has more than ₹103 crore in his account, followed by two second highest ones having more than ₹86 crore each. Sources said that the top 20 HNIs have about ₹825 crore in their accounts, while top 100 HNI contributors have more than ₹2,000 crore.
Sources said such EPF account holders have on an average a corpus of ₹5.92 crore per person and thereby were earning very huge sum at the rate of ₹50.3 lakh per such person per annum as tax free assured interest in a very scheming manner at the cost of the salaried class and other taxpayers. The government has done away with this disparity of paying huge sum of tax-free interest to HNIs at the cost of honest average salaried class contributor and taxpayers.
Sources reiterated that since any tax exemption is provided through taxpayers’ money, it was unfair to allow a small group of HNIs to misuse a welfare facility and earn wrongfully tax-free income as assured interest return, adding that average normal EPF or GPF contributor would not be affected by the removal of anomaly in the system prevailing over a long period of time.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...