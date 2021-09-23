On Day 1 of US visit, Modi meets heads of Qualcomm and Adobe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed investment opportunities in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector, including the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Thursday in Washington DC.

Smart education

The PM also met Adobe President and CEO, Shantanu Narayen, and held discussions on start-ups and leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters and enhancing research.

“Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were discussed (with Amon),” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, which added that developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India were also taken up.

Modi is on a four-day official trip to the US, where he will hold bilaterals with US President Jo Biden; Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison; and Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga. The PM will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on September 24, and also address the UN General Assembly before concluding his visit.

Amon expressed interest in working with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes, including in 5G and PM WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface), according to a source.

He said that the company viewed India as a big market, and also as a destination from where exports could take place to other countries. He expressed interest in partnering with India to work in the field of semi-conductors.

Modi assured the Qualcomm chief that India will proactively work on the proposals made by the company, the source said.

Drone policy

The PM informed Amon that India had prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate in it. He also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy, and said the company could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market, said the source.