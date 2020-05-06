Policy

Centre hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020
Centre hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel

Centre hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel

Petrol and diesel price to remain unchanged after excise duty hike

The Central Government has increased excise duties by ₹ 10 per litre on petrol and ₹ 13 per litre on diesel. The retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged as oil companies will absorb this hike, according to officials in the know.

This excise hike will have no impact on the consumer and the revenue generated from these duties shall be used for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure, the officials said.

These higher duty rate changes shall come into effect from May 6, 2020.

Table: Increase in duties

Product

Road and Infra Cess

(Rs /ltr)

Special addl excise duty (Rs/Ltr)

Petrol

8

2

Diesel

8

5

Published on May 06, 2020
customs and excise
diesel fuel
petrol
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NFRA-2 form: Statutory auditors get 60 more days