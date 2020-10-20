Govt bans gas, CBM producers from buying their own produce

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
The government has banned natural gas and coal-bed methane (CBM) producers from buying their own produce in the newly notified gas marketing freedom guidelines.
The government on October 15 notified the Natural Gas Marketing Reforms that give producers the freedom to discover the market price of gas through a standard e-bidding process.
The notification, which follows the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approving gas reforms, also gives them the liberty to market or sell the gas produced to anyone including affiliates.
However, the producer or any member of its gas field consortium cannot bid and buy the fuel, the notified guidelines said.
“Sale to affiliates will be allowed if affiliates participate in the open competitive process,” it said. “However, the contractor or its constituents shall not be eligible to participate in the bidding process.”
“Seller and buyer will not be the same entity,” it added.
This, the notification said, not just applies to conventional natural gas but also to CBM.
The new guideline provides for the contractor selling the natural gas through e-bidding.
“The contractor shall get the bids invited through an electronic bidding portal to discover market price by following a transparent and competitive bidding process notified by the government,” it said.
The bidding will be conducted through an independent agency from a panel maintained by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).
DGH is currently in the process of empanelling such agencies.
“Marketing freedom is granted for natural gas produced from Field Development Plans (FDPs) which were approved before February 28, 2019 pertaining to Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), where Contractor has pricing freedom but market freedom is restricted,” the notification said.
The market price of such gas shall be discovered through e-bidding, it said.
“This policy will not apply to those contracts/PSCs where the contractor is required to get the formula or basis of sale approved from the Government or the contractor is required to sell the gas as per the specific conditions of the contract,” it said.
This essentially meant the gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) from fields given to them on a nomination basis would continue to be governed by government-dictated price, which currently is USD 1.79 per million British thermal unit.
Also, fields like Ravva in the KG Basis which are governed by a formula in the contract would be out of this policy’s purview.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...