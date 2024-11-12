A sharp rise in vegetable prices pushed the retail inflation number based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. It was 5.5 per cent in September. Year-on-year inflation rate based on the All-India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) number is 10.87 per cent in October, as against 9.24 per cent in September.

Meanwhile, industrial growth based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in September improved to 3.1 per cent as against (-) 0.1 per cent in the month of August. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for September are 0.2 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.