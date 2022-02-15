Sansad TV says YouTube channel was compromised

Sansad TV, the public broadcaster for the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday said its YouTube channel was compromised. It added that the video streaming platform was working to restore the channel.

An official statement said, “YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01 :00 a.m.) including live streaming on this channel. Also, the channel name has been changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker. However, Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours.”

It added that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for cyber security incidents in India, has also flagged the breach and alerted Sansad TV.

“However, later on, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored as soon as possible,” the statement added.