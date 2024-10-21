VFS Global on Monday said it has been appointed to offer a new Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival service to Indians and 96 other nationalities.

The services are expected to commence in the first half of December 2024.

The Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Indonesia has appointed VFS Global as the exclusive private service provider for Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) to make the process seamless, promote inbound tourism and increase investments into Indonesia, the company said in a statement.

“Indonesia is a very popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application process quicker, simpler and much more convenient.”

"We… (have) partnered with the Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia for this service," VFS Global Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zubin Karkaria said.

Travellers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via VFS Global will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German and French - to help them with their queries.

"In our collaboration with VFS Global, we aim to effectively contribute to increasing the arrival of foreigners, taking into account the network and digital platform owned by our partners," Silmy Karim, Director General of Immigration of Indonesia, said.

Indonesia has set a target of welcoming 14 million visitors in 2024 and so far achieved 9.92 million arrivals from January to August 2024.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit