Strong rise in earnings strengthen Century Plyboards shares

Century Plyboards stock rose over 2 per cent on the bourses today following a strong rise in earnings in the second quarter ended September 2019. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs 167.50 on the BSE. Total traded quantity in the counter was 2,633 shares in the morning trade.

On the NSE too, the stock 1.50% to Rs 167.10 with volumes of 51,157 shares as at 10 am.

Century Plyboards reported a 38% increase in its net profit to INR 52.15 crore in 2QFY20 as compared to INR 37.81 crore in 2QFY19. Its net revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at INR 589.35 crore, up by 4.4% from INR 564.44 crore in 2QFY19.