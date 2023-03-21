The generative AI battle is heating up, with Adobe unveiling its offering Firefly at Las Vegas on Tuesday. But the San Jose-based tech firm, known most for its Photoshop, Lightroom and After Effects applications, is giving a different spin to its generative AI model, making it more image and creative-based.

Announcing the solution during the Adobe Summit, its digital experiences conference, Adobe, whose creative tools were used in the making of 10 Oscar-nominated films, including Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, said it is designing Firefly to give all creators superpowers to work at the speed of their imaginations.

The Firefly model for which it has launched a beta will allow anyone who creates content, regardless of their experience or skill level, to generate high-quality images, audio, vectors, videos, and 3D and put in stunning text effects.

Firefly will be integrated directly into Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express workflows. The first applications that will benefit from Firefly integration will be Adobe Express, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

Adobe’s announcement comes in the wake of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT’s viral success and Google’s launch of its own generative AI model Bard to usher in a new wave of computing. Meta, IBM, and China’s Tencent among others investing in this transformative technology as well, setting the stage for an interesting battle ahead.

Speaking to businessline, Simon Tate, President, Asia Pacific, Adobe, said: “It is an understatement to say generative AI is going to be a disruptive game-changer. Our slant on it, Firefly, is much more oriented towards creative, and image-based AI.”

Ethically sourced

Tate also stressed on the fact that content generated through Firefly would be commercially safe to use, free of bias and sourced with all copyrights in place. He said: “Adobe is in a privileged position of making sure that all content that is created as a result of Firefly will be ethically sourced. Models are trained on Adobe Stock and other licensed image sites.”

“The strength of any generative AI is based on the strength of models,” pointed out Tate, adding, “We will not only have ethically trained models, but also help in protecting IP and making it easy to attribute royalties back to the original creator.”

Other than the Firefly announcement, Adobe also unveiled what it called the industry’s first Content Supply Chain solution. With demand for content spiralling beyond control, marketers struggle with the process of producing and delivering speedy content to fuel great customer experiences, as their workflows are often disconnected. Adobe’s solution hopes to address this gap.

Showing how much it is betting on content being the critical fuel for next-generation digital experiences, Adobe also announced several other innovations across its Adobe Experience Cloud focussed on personalisation and product analytics.

