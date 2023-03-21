Microsoft is considering the development of its mobile games store on iPhones and Android to launch as early as next year, according to recent reports.

This comes when the tech giant is facing scrutiny for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a video game company.

Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer said in a recent interview, “We want to be able to offer Xbox and content from ours and our third-party partners on any screen anyone wants to play. Today we cannot do that on mobile devices, but we want to build the ecosystem that we believe will happen when those devices become open.”

TechCrunch reported that the tech giant has acquired games studios, including Ninja Theory, Playground Games, and Zenimax Media, and is still in talks with regulators to complete its deal to buy Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has entered a ten-year feal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo consoles.

