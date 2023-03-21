Cisco, on Tuesday, announced its plan to train 500,000 people with cybersecurity skills in the next three years in India through its flagship program, Networking Academy.

Since starting operations in the country in 1997, it has trained 1.2 million students through 718 partnerships with educational institutions and organisations offering Networking Academy courses. The flagship program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The program has reached 17.5 million students across 190 countries.

The goal is part of Cisco’s 10-year ambition to empower 25 million people with digital skills worldwide through its Networking Academy, said Laura Quintana, Vice President, and General Manager, Cisco Networking Academy at the Cisco India Summit (CIS) 2023 in Jaipur.

The future of India’s growth and global competitiveness depends on building a strong digital economy that relies on a digitally skilled workforce, said the company. Moreover, the Indian government is expecting to create 10 million jobs from the digital economy over the next two years.

“As technology becomes all-pervasive, India’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive future will be rooted in digital trust. To make this happen, a skilling revolution, especially in cybersecurity, is vital,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC. “Today, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping build future-ready workforces through the Networking Academy program. We aim to empower India’s youth to leverage the cyber opportunities emerging in the hybrid, digital-first world.”

The company’s objective is to enable an equitable and inclusive workforce on a global scale and intends to impart cybersecurity skills to half a million individuals by the end of fiscal 2025.

“Amidst the ever-changing threat landscape, the need to invest in cybersecurity skills and develop the next generation of security leaders has never been greater. India has always been and continues to be a critical talent hub for us, and we are proud to expand our training and education opportunities to provide its people the digital skills necessary to build an inclusive future for all,” said Quintana.