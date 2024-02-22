Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on-board a flight, with tariff rates starting at ₹195.

For a seamless travel experience, Airtel has tied up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors, the company said.

At ₹195, customers can avail 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS with a validity of 24 hours in both prepaid and postpaid. At ₹295, the company is offering 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS for 24 hours (prepaid or postpaid).

Similarly, with a pack of ₹595, they can get 1GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS with a validity of 24 hours (prepaid or postpaid).

Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at ₹2,997 for prepaid and ₹3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost, Airtel said.

“Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed Internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight,” Amit Tripathi – Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said.

In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre, apart from a dedicated Whatsapp number ̶ 99100-99100 ̶ where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution.

Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by simply logging on to the Airtel Thanks App, the company added.