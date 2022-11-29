Apple revealed its Watch Ultra last September as a highly durable Apple Watch. The launch event showed a clip of the Apple Watch diving deep into the water, displaying the water temperature along with the depth level in feet. Apple is now announcing the Oceanic+ app for Watch Ultra, which makes it a diving computer.

Oceanic+ app was designed to let users access relevant information for divers diving deep into the water. The Apple Watch Ultra can be worn to a depth of 40 m (130 ft) deep, and uses its depth gauge and water temp sensors to collect additional data.

Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra | Photo Credit: -

The Oceanic+ app will show divers a warning if they are in danger while descending or ascending too quickly, and the estimated time it would take to get back to the surface. The app will also let divers set the compass heading during the dive. The app also take into account the tides, temperature, visibility, and currents before going on a dive.

The Oceanic+ app will use the Taptic Engine and the Apple Watch Ultra’s display to notify the diver of any crucial information during a diving session. It has a limited free version, but can be fully unlocked for $5/day, $10/month, or $80/year. The app also has a family plan that can be purchased for $130/year. Oceanic+ requires the Apple Watch Ultra running WatchOS 9.1 and can be paired with a newer one on iOS 16.1.