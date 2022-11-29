WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption. The feature, already available on Android, is now available for some beta testers in the new update on App Store. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the official changelog reports that it is a bug-fix update.

📝 WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption!https://t.co/YqwkKJMuUK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 29, 2022

Also read: 7 steps to get your Aadhaar, PAN on WhatsApp

Based on the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new view will show up at the bottom of the screen to input captions. It is also possible to remove the caption from the image or attachment using the dismiss button.

The ability is available to some users who install the latest WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store. The feature will roll out to more users in the coming days, WABetaInfo reported. In addition, the platform is said to be working on a mute shortcut for group chats.

This comes after the platform denied users’ data leak report. Cybernews earlier reported that WhatsApp data of nearly 500 million users from 84 countries, including India, were leaked online by hackers.

“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

Also read: WhatsApp says there is no evidence of a data leak