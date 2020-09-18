Apple to launch Apple Online store in India on September 23

Apple will launch its Apple Store online in India on September 23, the company announced on Thursday.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted the announcement.

The online store will offer “Apple’s full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.”

Specialists for support

Apple Specialists will also be available for customer support through the platform.

“Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi,” Apple said.

Customers will be able to custom configure any Mac and set up new devices through the online store. The store will also offer various financing options and an available trade-in program to purchase Apple products from the store.

Discounts for students

It will also offer special pricing and discounts on accessories for students on products such as a Mac or an iPad. Users will also be able to purchase AppleCare+ with the company providing discounts for students on the service.

The company will also be providing free Today at Apple sessions focused on photography and music.

“Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalized engraving will be available for select products. Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil,” Apple said.

The store will ship with contactless delivery owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.