Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fires 900 employees via a zoom call

Prathiksha Varadarajan December 7 | Updated on December 07, 2021

One of the workers taped the zoom call and posted it online which went viral.

CEO of US based firm Better.com Vishal Garg laid 900 employees in a zoom call meeting due to market efficiency, performance and productivity.

According to CNN, Vishal Garg told the employees that, “This isn't news that you're going to want to hear, if you're on this call you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately”, and laid off 900 employees via a zoom meeting.

According to the video that went viral, Garg has emphasised that making this decision was a challenging one and said that, “this is the second time in my career I am doing this and I do not want to do this. Last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger”. We are laying off 15 per cent of the company for a number of reasons, the market, efficiency, performances and productivity, he added.

Published on December 07, 2021

